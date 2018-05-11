Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, The Game To Headline Summertime In The LBC Festival

Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, The Game To Headline Summertime In The LBC Festival

Snoop Dogg returns to his hometown of Long Beach, California this summer, and he’s bringing some Hip-Hop heavyweights alongside to tear up the city for one night only.

For this year’s Summertime In The LBC Festival, Uncle Snoop will join Ice Cube and The Game as headliners for the festival, next to a bunch of hip-hop greats. To commemorate the 25th anniversary of his debut album, Doggystyle, Snoop will be performing his album in full. Doggystyle premiered in September 1993 and premiered at No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Doggystyle began hits such as “Gin and Juice” and “Who Am I (What’s My Name)?”

In addition to the three aforementioned rap legends, Ja Rule & Ashanti will also continue their joint tour with a set at the festival, along with The Isley Brothers, Method Man & Redman, Warren G, E-40, Too $hort, Mack 10 and more.

Tickets for the 2018 festival will be up for purchase on May 11 at 10 a.m. PDT.

Check out the lineup below: