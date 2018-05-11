The Dean Collection, founded by Swizz Beatz and his wife, Alicia Keys, is taking on a new initiative catered to up-and-coming artists. The terms will give each creative in the program the opportunity to throw their very own art show — any theme and any medium that will help get to that next level.

Swizz Beatz took to Instagram to announce The Dean Collection St(Art)up, which plans to give 20 people worldwide $5,000 a piece to execute their ideal art show in any space that represents the particular artist.

In order to be considered, artists are required to send a small business plan with a description of their intentions and examples of their art form and work. Artists will be allowed to keep 100% of what they sell in hopes of leveraging this startup to be sustainable for the future of their careers.

Find out more about The Deal Collection 20 St(Art)up here. Good luck to all the striving artists who will participate!