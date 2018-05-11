If you haven’t heard, Brian Gazer is producing a Gucci Mane biopic. It’s reportedly an 8 Mile-style movie about La Flare because he sees the rapper as the “progenitor of trap music.” And T.I. is tired of setting the record straight of the origin of trap music.

TMZ caught up with Tip and asked him what he thought about the forthcoming flick. He revealed that he turned down an opportunity to create a biopic with Gazer. Then he went on to call the dispute of who’s the Father of Trap Music “idiocy” at this point.

Watch the full video below: