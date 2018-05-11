After catching Hip Hop’s attention two years ago with the release of his 2016 record “First Day Out,” Tee Grizzley has proved to be a forced not to be reckoned with.

His 17-track debut album, Activated, had a star-studded line-up including Lil Pump, Chris Brown, Jeezy, Lil Yachty, Moneybagg Yo and more. The LP spawned the singles “Colors,” “2 Vaults” featuring Lil Boat and “Fuck It Off” with C. Breezy.

Activated follows his 2017 My Moment mixtape, and his joint mixtape with Lil Durk, Bloodas.

The Detroit rapper is focusing on the streets, before trying to appeal to a mainstream sound. He told XXL:

“When people hear my music, they ain’t really hearing about no shiny stuff, the glamorous life. They’re going to hear that gritty, slum. It’s a dark cloud over my city. I’ve been through it and I’ma tell you in detail. A lot of people just ride past the slums in their music. Boarded-up trap houses, cars parked on the grass. I’m going to take you into those houses, into the minds of the people that’s in those houses.”

Listen to Activated below.