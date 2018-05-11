Telemundo inked deals with Hulu, E! and SportsManias for original content co-creation and co-distribution. This is another effort for the NBCUniversal-owned network to appeal to a younger audience.

Peter Blacker, executive vp digital media and emerging businesses for NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises said:

“Our new cutting-edge partnerships expand Telemundo’s dominant position and commitment to the evolving Hispanic market. We continue to develop content experiences across multiple screens, formats and languages informed by audience insights and predictive data, connecting with young Hispanic consumers better than any other media company in the U.S.”

The partnership between the network and streaming service will begin at the end of this month. Content offerings to include the series El Senor de los Cielos, Senora Acero, Alguien Te Mira, La Casa de al Lado,Perro Amor, Duenos del Paraiso, The Riveras and I Love Jenni.

In partnership with E! they will create a total-market entertainment property for bicultural audiences. The project will be led by a weekly entertainment show, and will cover a broad range of topics, including a mashup of the top Hispanic news stories in entertainment, candid interviews with special guests and highlights of Hispanic celebrities in fashion, style and beauty. The new show is scheduled to launch in October 2018 leading up to NBCUniversal’s broadcast of the Latin American Music Awards and the People’s Choice Awards.

SportsManias will band together with Telemundo Deportes to make a World Cup-themed console, giving fans energized soccer emoticons for each Snapchat for this Summer’s FIFA World Cup.