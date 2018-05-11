UNDEFEATED has always incorporated a signature sportswear influence when it comes to their seasonal drops, and this latest set of apparel continues that aesthetic with premium quality results.

Shorts, tees, lightweight outerwear and hoodies make up the bulk of staple pieces here, with many items featuring UNDEFEATED motifs in a variety of typeface designs. From the “Swim and Tennis Club” to the Athletics Council, you’ve got a few good options (or clubs we should say) when it comes to representing the legendary L.A.-based brand. There’s even a few pocket towels thrown in the mix to stay dry and fly all summer. Major props on that addition!

The new UNDEFEATED Spring/Summer 2018 collection is out right now over in the brand’s official webstore.



Images: UNDEFEATED