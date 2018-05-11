Ignacio Lee claims that he got sick off Xzibit’s strain of THC oil.

The lawsuit states that Lee purchased Brass Knuckles branded THC Concentrate Vape Cartridges in Candy Apple and Sour Diesel. The rapper promoted the product on his Instagram, which is what attracted Lee to cop it.

The Pimp My Ride host said on his social media, “Our oil is clean.” In another post he says the product is “COMPLETELY pesticide AND contaminate FREE.”

Lee claims he began using it in July 2016 and in 2017 he began to experience fatigue, headaches, nausea, chest pains, shortness of breath, wheezing and difficulty breathing. Once he stopped smoking it, the symptoms went away. TMZ reports that Lee had an independent lab test the marijuana and it tested positive for pesticide.

Lee is in a class action suit who also smoked the weed. He wants compensation and to stop the marketing of the product as contamination free.