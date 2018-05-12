Two baristas who were working at a Duke University’s Joe Van Gogh coffee shop were relieved from their job after playing the song “Get Paid” by Memphis rapper Young Dolph.

According to The Chronicle, the Director of Student Affairs, Larry Moneta, was in the school’s barista and complained to the university about the song selection playing in the venue. Unfortunately, the administrator’s gripe led to Britni Brown and Kevin Simmons dismissal from the job.

After reports of their firing reached headlines, the Paper Route MC hopped on social media to express his thoughts on the situation.

Young Dolph later decided to fly the two baristas down to Miami — on his dime — to see his performance Friday night at the Rolling Loud Festival, but that was just the half of it. In addition to the free concert and airfare, Dolph also blessed Brown and Simmons with $20,000 dollars each. Talk about getting an unexpected raise. It would have taken a year to get that kinda money working at the coffee shop.

In the end, it was a great come up for the baristas and a class act by Young Dolph to show he is here for the culture.

In the end, it was a great come up for the baristas and a class act by Young Dolph to show he is here for the culture.

 