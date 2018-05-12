Young Dolph Gives $20K To Two Duke University Student Baristas Who Lost Their Jobs For Playing His Music At Work

Two baristas who were working at a Duke University’s Joe Van Gogh coffee shop were relieved from their job after playing the song “Get Paid” by Memphis rapper Young Dolph.

According to The Chronicle, the Director of Student Affairs, Larry Moneta, was in the school’s barista and complained to the university about the song selection playing in the venue. Unfortunately, the administrator’s gripe led to Britni Brown and Kevin Simmons dismissal from the job.

After reports of their firing reached headlines, the Paper Route MC hopped on social media to express his thoughts on the situation.

Whoever that VP is, he don’t give a dam about nobody but his self… I guess he was trying to teach the students how to be selfish I guess……… smh🤦🏽‍♂️ 👎🏾 — its DOLPHHHHHH! (@YoungDolph) May 9, 2018

Young Dolph later decided to fly the two baristas down to Miami — on his dime — to see his performance Friday night at the Rolling Loud Festival, but that was just the half of it. In addition to the free concert and airfare, Dolph also blessed Brown and Simmons with $20,000 dollars each. Talk about getting an unexpected raise. It would have taken a year to get that kinda money working at the coffee shop.

Two workers got fired for playing Young Dolph's music at a coffee shop at Duke. Dolph flew them out to Miami for Rolling Loud and gave them $20k.pic.twitter.com/1v5nIm17Zx — Nigel D. (@NigelDPresents) May 12, 2018

In the end, it was a great come up for the baristas and a class act by Young Dolph to show he is here for the culture.

Yo @YoungDolph flew the 2 people that got fired for playing his song at work down to Miami for @RollingLoud brought them out on stage and gave them 20k cash. Dolph is for the people!!! — §këwë§ (@exSkewesme) May 11, 2018

Young Dolph just gave the two workers that got fired from the Duke coffee shop for playing his music $20K on stage at #RollingLoud… — Abiyoyo (@MeWeFree) May 11, 2018

