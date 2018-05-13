Andre’ 3000 Drops Two Songs In Honor Of His Late Mother On Mother’s Day

Andre’ 3000 Drops Two Songs In Honor Of His Late Mother On Mother’s Day

André 3000 just released two new songs for Mother’s Day. Titled “Me & My (To Bury Your Parents)” and “Look Ma No Hands,” the singles are part of an EP called Look Ma No Hands.

On the title track “Me and My,” Andre sings for his late mother Sharon Benjamin Hodo who passed away in 2013. “Me and my mother drivin’ to the grocery store/Me ridin’ shotgun with my window rolled down,” he bellows. “She smokes cigarettes and gets what she gets by?Hustlin’ harder rollers and a nightgown.

For the second track, “Look Ma No Hands,” James Blake joins 3 Stacks on the piano while he plays bass clarinet. It’s 17 minutes long.

What a way to pay homage to his late mom on Mother’s Day.