In just his 12th professional bout, two-time Olympic gold medalist Vasiliy Lomachenko (11-1, 9 KOs) won his third world title in as many weight classes. He’s now the fastest boxer in history to accomplish that feat by stopping a determined Jorge Linares (44-4) in the 10th round of a thrilling lightweight title bout.
Lomachenko broke the record held by Australian legend Jeff Fenech, a Hall of Famer who won world titles at bantamweight and junior featherweight before winning a belt at featherweight in his 20th fight in 1988.
Lomachenko fastest in history to become a 3 division world champ!! What a fight respect to both men! #LinaresLoma #LomachenkoLinares pic.twitter.com/ANbHngASi5
— Punch-Drunk Pauly (@punchdrunkpauly) May 13, 2018
Lomachenko had to come off the canvas himself, as Linares dropped him late in the sixth round with a beautiful right hand that found Lomachenko making a rare mistake of overconfidence. He stepped into a perfect rocket and finding himself on his seat as a result.
Lomachenko, though, proved there’s more than just pure dominance to his game, as he came back from that well and stopped Linares from developing any major rhythm. However, Linares did put up a good fight and gave Lomachenko a real contest for the first time in a while.
What the Ukranian boxer does next is up in the air. There’s money in a fight with Mikey Garcia at the 135 lebel, but it seems Garcia is busy in Julyit appears.
Either way, Lomachenko’s claim to being the pound-for-pound the best boxer today is a legit claim.