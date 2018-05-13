Young M.A is not only for the culture, she’s also about giving back to those who have suffered the most.
The BK rappe hosted a Mother’s Day brunch at 3 Black Cats Cafe in Brownsville, Brooklyn yesterday (My 12) to recognize mothers whose children have fallen victim to gun and street violence.
This also marked the launch of M.A’s KWEENZ foundation, which helps those residing in her East New York neighborhood overcome the grief and trauma that comes with the loss of a loved one.
The event was filled with mimosas, sangria and chicken and waffles as guests bonded and exchanged personal stories.
Some of the guests in attendance were Dr. Nadia Lopez, a celebrated middle school principal in Brooklyn and 45th District council member, Jumaane D. Williams.
The event was inspired by M.A’s own struggle with losing her 20-year-old brother, Kenneth, who was literally stabbed in the back by a friend in 2009. Even if it was just a distraction for a few hours, the mothers in attendance rejoiced for the afternoon.