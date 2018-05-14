While everyone is currently going crazy over the highly-hyped YEEZY Powerphase sneaker by adidas, many forget that the Three Stripes was dropping some ill kicks way before Kanye West came on board. Thankfully, the Rascal sneaker is making a very welcomed comeback to show us just how fly adidas has always been.

Originally called the OG Continental, the modern update arrives in a super clean set that includes white and off white options, with both silhouettes including a red/navy midfoot stripe. The only place the two differ is on the tongue and heel, with the white incorporating black logo detailing and the off white using a silver hue.

Cop the new and improved adidas Rascal when both colorways drop this coming June.



Images: Sneaker News