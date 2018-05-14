Mother’s Day 2018 just got real. After years of creative reclusion, which is occasionally broken by a steady string of dynamic guest vocal appearances on other artists’ projects, André 3000 has released nearly 22 minutes of new music in homage to his deceased parents.

He’s posted the two soul-baring songs, “Me&My (To Bury Your Parents)” and “Look Ma No Hands,” on SoundCloud and even created an Instagram page — likely his first foray into social media — where he’s posted handwritten lyrics to “Me&My (To Bury Your Parents),” along with song credits and a photo from childhood with he and his mother Sharon Benjamin-Hodo. The page also contains screenshots of text messages they exchanged on his 37th birthday, the day before she died in 2013. André lost his father Lawrence Walker less than a year later, in February, 2014.