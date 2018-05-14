Apple Music and Pandora are the latest streaming platforms to pull R. Kelly’s music following calls to boycott the singer.

Pandora issued a statement saying they have a policy to not promote controversial artists.

Pandora’s policy is to not actively promote artists with certain demonstrable behavioral, ethical or criminal issues, the company said. We approach each of these scenarios on a case-by-case basis to ensure we address components true to Pandora’s principles while not overreaching and avoiding censorship.

Kelly has been denying allegations of sexual abuse and predation of minors throughout his entire career. But it looks like things are finally hitting the ceiling.

Spotify was the first streaming platform to boycott the 51-year-old singer to enforce their new policy on hate and hateful content.