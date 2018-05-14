Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard are expecting their first child together two months after tying the know.

Iman made the announcement in an adorable Instagram post. “Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you. As I approach motherhood I want to wish a Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers and mommies to be,” she captioned the beautiful black and white picture of her baby bump.

The model posted another picture flaunting her beautiful bump.

She shared a family picture of her and the New York Giants wide receiver, topless, wearing matching denim and Calvin Klein underwear.

The couple met in 2016 at Victor Cruz’s birthday celebration, and it was love at first sight. The two officially announced their relationship in January 2017, and got married on March 3rd.