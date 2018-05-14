If the “Awaken, My Love!” album is really going to be his last, Childish Gambino is truly making it his best.

“This Is America” has officially reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, giving Gambino his first career number one single. The thought-provoking visual for the song wasn’t a bad push either, helping the song set a new YouTube record after earning 55 million views in just four days of its release. As it stands now, the single also holds the top spot in streaming songs with 65.3 million streams in the week ending May 10, according to Nielsen Music.

Likewise, this single is dominating Digital Song Sales with 78,000 downloads sold over the course of the same tracking period.

Interestingly, this single has outclassed all of his past efforts. “Redbone” previously debuted at the number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart back in August 2017. Before then, his charting singles released between 2013 and 2016 peaked between number 64 and 86.

Gambino new song even dethroned the 6 God himself, ending Drake’s reign at the number one spot where his single, “Nice For What” stood tall for 15 weeks. The song’s success on the main chart also secured top spots on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop and Hot Rap Song charts.

You can expect Gambino to ride this momentum well into his upcoming tour with Rae Sremmurd.