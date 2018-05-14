Corey St. Rose gives us Kanye West “Heartless” vibes with the visuals for his new video.

St. Rose brings the animation to life through the vibrant production of “Midnight Cruise,” a feeling that actually fits the song title and overall video. The Brooklyn-born MC shares the visual stage with a number of characters throughout the video, but he’s of course the primary focus.

“Midnight Cruise” has gotten much attraction after the release of St. Rose’s latest EP, Vibes. The video certainly shows his love for cartoons, as the animation opens another lane into the artist’s creative ability.

This song and animation increases the dichotomy between a cruise and a turn-up. The hard-hitting 808s follow sampled piano keys, making it difficult for the listener to choose what sounds better, ultimately enticing them to appreciate both. Basically, you can’t go wrong with either. Whichever side of the cruise you decide, it’ll be a wavy experience.

Hop into Corey St. Rose’s drop top and peep the video below: