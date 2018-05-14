The tour we’ve all been waiting for ever since the “Walk It Talk It” music video dropped has finally been announced!

Aubrey & The Three Amigos.

Pre-sale starts tomorrow and on sale Friday https://t.co/NzxCT5F37t pic.twitter.com/ibDsMRtGkb — Drizzy (@Drake) May 14, 2018

Drake and Migos, two of the rap game’s biggest entities, are embarking on a 41-date North American tour, properly titled ‘Aubrey & The Three Amigos.’ The collaborations between these guys date all the way back to the summer of 2013. Drake introduced the world to Migos when he decided to hop on the group’s “Versace” hit single. Unfortunately, many of us at the time would normally turn the radio station when Drake’s verse ended, but we have grown to respect the Atlanta natives’ grind to superstardom, as well as their drip.

Fast forward to present day, and Drake has yet to take his foot off of the gas pedal. Music enthusiast are appreciative of it. He continues to spoil us with instant classic hits that remain on repeat in our cars, headphones and any function where music will be played. The 6 God has owned the Billboard Hot 100 charts for almost half of 2018. “God’s Plan” debuted at number one until being knocked a spot below by its follow-up, “Nice For What.” It became an instant anthem for women everywhere. Two of this year’s biggest singles have come from Aubrey. You can expect more when the release of his forthcoming 7th solo studio album, Scorpion, hits the streams.

Migos topped the Billboard charts with “Bad and Boujee” in 2016 and have not looked back since then. Quavo, Offset and Takeoff has consistently released radio and club bangers as a group, most notably on their most recent release, Culture 2. Comprised of 24 songs, the album is a showcase of Migos’ undeniably catchy sing along hook and signature double time raps, with “Stir Fry” and the Drake assisted “Walk it Talk It” being great examples.

We’re all looking forward to this joint tour, and with Drake’s album set to release next month it only increases the anticipation.

Aubrey & The Three Amigos Tour tickets will go on sale on Friday (May 19).