Melania Trump is recovering in the hospital after undergoing a medical procedure to treat a kidney condition, according to the White House.

The 48-year-old first lady “underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition” on Monday, a statement from her office said.

“The procedure was successful and there were no complications,” the White House said.

When asked how the first lady is feeling, a spokeswoman told ITK Trump “is doing well.”

President Trump later tweeted that he was on his way to visit her in the hospital and that she was in “good spirits.”

Heading over to Walter Reed Medical Center to see our great First Lady, Melania. Successful procedure, she is in good spirits. Thank you to all of the well-wishers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2018

Trump, a former model, will likely remain at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside of Washington for the rest of the week, according to the White House. The procedure comes a week after Trump launched her official platform, dubbed “Be Best”, an awareness campaign focused on children’s well-being, social media use and opioid abuse.