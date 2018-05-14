Joe Budden Set To Premiere New Show ‘State of the Culture’ on Revolt TV

Since Joe Budden’s departure from Complex News’ Everday Struggle, he’s put his time into his Joe Budden Podcast with Rory and Mal, and has, of course, kept fans entertained with his infamous Twitter dialogue.

A few days ago, Budden took to social media to announce a four city tour coming in June for the Joe Budden Podcast, which will hit Philadelphia, Washington DC, New York City and Boston over the course of four days.

In addition to the advancement of his well established podcast, Diddy recently announced that Joe Budden will be joining the Revolt TV family with a new show called State of the Culture. In a short one-minute clip shared by Diddy via Twitter and Instagram, the bad boy exclaims that the “ink is dry” regarding Budden’s new deal with the Revolt Network.

In the video, viewers can hear Budden explain why he decided to do the show.

“I’m excited about what we’re about to do. I want to help people to understand our culture. You gotta address the state of things and who guards the culture — who preserves the culture. Those of us who are apart of it, those of us who love it, or because I love it we’re going to do State of the Culture.”

In a statement to Billboard, Diddy said, “Joe has an authentic approach and he’s never afraid to speak the truth. His many talents deserve a platform that pushes the culture forward and we are excited to produce next-level content with him.”

State of the Culture is set to premiere this summer. Are you excited to hear from an unfiltered Joe on his very own show?

You can purchase tickets to see Joey’s podcast tour here.