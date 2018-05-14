Listen to Lil Baby and Drake’s New Track “Pikachu (No Keys)”

Lil Baby is rising right before our eyes. The Quality Control rapper collaborated with Drake for his new song, “Pikachu (No Keys).”

The track was teased on the Internet last week after someone recorded a video while it was playing at an Atlanta club that both rappers appeared at. Then Baby added more fuel to the fire with the following tweet.

Imagine Me And Drake Droppin A Song — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) May 7, 2018

Well the full record is finally here. It premiered Saturday night on OVO Sound Radio.

It’s presumably featured on the “Southside” rapper’s new album Harder Than Ever. Drizzy is also gearing up for the release of his fifth studio album, Scorpion, which is slate for a June release.

Listen to “Pikachu (No Keys)” below and let us know what you think.