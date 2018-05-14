Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s announced their engagement, there has been nothing but scandal attached to their relationship. The royal wedding is scheduled on May 19th, and of course some controversy had to be stirred up before it.

The Daily Mail reports that candid images of Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, preparing for the wedding were all staged and sold for $135,000.

Meghan’s father was getting harassed by paparazzi and a warning was issued by Prince William and the Kensington Palace, however, her dad saw dollar signs.

The footage on The Daily Mail suggests he hired celebrity photographer Jeff Rayner to help him stage the photos and then sold them around the world.

The arrangement of photographs included shots of Markle looking at news stories about the wedding at an Internet bistro, perusing a British magazine, and getting fitted for a suit. Witnesses say Markle and Rayner arranged the entire thing together. Going to a tailor that happened to be shut, they asked an adjacent gathering merchandise store representative to act like a worker at a certain point. “I just went along with it,” he said.” I was telling him the measurements, but he didn’t write them down or anything. It was really strange.”

Thomas Markle is a former television lighting director who chose to live his life outside of the spotlight. But he was reportedly struggling with the attention his daughter’s upcoming marriage is bringing. One of his friends explained, “Don’t underestimate how stressful and, at times, distressing the attention on him has been. Remember, this is a man who has intentionally tried to live on his own away from anyone he knows.”

Check out some of the bogus images below: