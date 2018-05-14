Ever had a hard time choosing a favorite player to rep from your favorite team? If so, Mitchell & Ness is literally eliminating the middle man with a new set of jerseys in collaboration with designer and Team YEEZY-affiliate Don C.

With “The No Name Collection,” jerseys from your respective basketball squad — options are currently limited to the Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns — are all redesigned with a “nameless” theme. The NBA team names are also removed too, so these are definitely reserved for the “I-just-like-the-team-for-its-colors” fans out there.

Pick up the Mitchell & Ness x Just Don “The No Name Collection” capsule for $400 USD each starting tomorrow (May 15).

Check out the lookbook below: