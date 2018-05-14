Perhaps Reebok’s most popular model outside of Allen Iverson‘s Reebok Question, the DMX Run 10 is back and just in time for the warmer weather.

The “Infinite Blue” colorway revitalizes the classic silhouette with a seamless mix of green, white and blue, with the latter colorway dominating most of the mesh upper and midsole. Other features include a wavy pattern, which starts at the bottom of the toe box and carries throughout the midsole, a green and white Reebok signature logo on the heel of the midsole, and matching green and blue logos on the tongue. To complete the silhouette, an icy blue semi-translucent outsole is used for a squeaky clean finish.

Cop the Reebok DMX Run 10 “Infinite Blue” for $170 USD at select retailers, including overseas retailer Titolo. More pics below: