Spike Lee and Jordan Peele Join Forces For New Movie ‘BlacKkKLANSMAN’

Spike Lee has another summer premiere up his sleeve with the recent announcement of BlacKkKLANSMAN, his “newest joint” that premiered this past weekend at the Cannes Film Festival.

Based on a memoir by Ron Stallworth, the BlacKkKLANSMAN story is based on a 1970s narrative of an African American cop who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan, eventually becoming the head of a local Ku Klux Klan chapter in Colorado. Spike Lee has recruited Denzel Washington’s son, John David Washington, to play the starring role as Stallworth.

Produced by Get Out producers Jason Blum and Jordan Peele, BlacKkKLANSMAN is set to be released nationally on August 10, the one-year anniversary of the Charlottesville neo-nazi/Ku Klux Klan rally in 2017.

In regards to his newest project, Spike Lee stated this:

“This is not a relic of the past — this is happening today.”

Check out the BlacKkKLANSMAN trailer below.