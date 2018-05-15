If you’re one of those people who think Beyonce is overrated then you may want to close this window. But then again, if you are one of those people, why’d you click the link in the first place? Either way, I’m going to report an unbelievable story about the Queen Bey.

Bey is out here donating jewelry to museums to feature in exhibitions about nobility-worthy jewelry. No really.

The Guardian reports that the Lemonade singer has gifted a Papillon ring, which was a gift from the hubby, JAY-Z, to London’s Victoria & Albert Museum. It will be displayed alongside other jewels worn by Elizabeth I, Catherine the Great and Empress Joséphine (Napoleon’s first wife) in what is described as “one of the most spectacular jewelry collections in the world.”

We’re thrilled to announce that @Beyonce has gifted an exquisite ‘papillon’ ring, designed by London-based jeweller G (Glenn Spiro) to the V&A! https://t.co/aZka0AR9vD pic.twitter.com/hbBPo7DCnX — V&A (@V_and_A) May 11, 2018

The Papillon ring was designed by London-based jeweler Glenn Spiro, aka G, four years ago. The butterfly’s wings are made of titanium and are encrusted with green tsavorites, which are reportedly more rare than emeralds, and surrounded by diamonds.

The V&A’s jewelry curator, Clare Phillips, expressed his enthusiasm for Bey’s generous donation.

Beyoncé is a figure whose personal style the V&A is proud to represent and a gift from whose personal collection we are honored to receive,” Phillips said. “The Papillon ring she has gifted is an exquisite example of contemporary jewelry design by one of Britain’s master jewelers.

Beyoncé’s ring will be on display in the museum’s William and Judith Bollinger jewelry gallery, which also boasts more than 3,000 jewels ranging from the Ancient Greek period to the present day.