Big Sean and PUMA Come Together For Another Round Of Footwear and Apparel

Big Sean and PUMA Come Together For Another Round Of Footwear and Apparel

With the success of the first PUMA x Big Sean collaboration last year, we were already prepared for something dope in the follow-up collection, and the Detroit MC sure didn’t disappoint.

The Hip-Hop steez synonymous with Sean’s other 9-to-5 pairs together with PUMA’s standard sportswear style with a seamless ease, which even seems to play out in the colorways as well. The Suede and Suede Mid bring us vibrant “Jelly Bean” and “Melon” hues, compared to the Clyde in this set that boasts a clean black premium leather build. The footwear portion comes complete with a full set of matching apparel, including hoodies, jackets, shorts and T-shirts that incorporate a “D” logo to pay homage to Big Sean’s love for his home city.

The second Big Sean x PUMA collection hits retailers and online starting on May 26. Check it out in the lookbook below, modeled by the rapper himself:



Source: Sneaker News