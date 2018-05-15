Rita Ora has faced backlash regarding her latest single, “Girls,” as some, including openly gay singer Hayley Kiyoko offered criticism to the lyrics. The track featured Ora and Charlie XCX singing “Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls,” and resulted in the British star revealing that she is bisexual. Appearing on the track alongside Ora and XCX was Bebe Rexha and Cardi B, the latter of the two offering support to the song and the message provided.

As one of the more controversial figures in music currently, Cardi offered her viewpoints of “Girls” on Twitter by tweeting “We never try to cause harm or had bad intentions with the song.”

Ever the transparent figure, Cardi shared some of her own personal anecdotes and sharing that she has had her own experiences with women. The Bardi Gang leader also served as an advocate for those who are not familiar with the proper terminology to properly refer to the LGBT community, while doubling down on not having negative intentions.

Lately, Cardi B has been a fixture in social conversations ranging from her brief beef with Azealia Banks that resulted in the suspension of her Instagram and a DM feud with Nya Lee that reached her Twitter timeline. With controversy, there is also wins as Cardi’s Invasion of Privacy sits at number four on the Billboard 200 in its fifth week and she, along with Offset, announced their forthcoming child will be a girl. As far as “Girls,” we will have to wait and see if the controversy surrounding the release will have an impact on its success.

Listen to “GIRLS” by Rita Ora ft me @BebeRexha @charli_xcx .We never try to cause harm or had bad intentions with the song .I personally myself had experiences with other woman ,shiieeett with a lot of woman ! I though the song was a good song and i remember my experience . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 15, 2018