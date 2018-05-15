Jon Stewart and Dave Chappelle on Monday announced a co-headlining standup tour. The comedians and longtime friends will play seven shows together, beginning June 11 in Boston.

The announcement comes after Stewart signed with HBO last year to produce his first stand-up specials in 21 years. Chappelle continues to film specials for Netflix as part of his lucrative deal with the streaming service.

Registration for a Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale starts Monday and concludes Wednesday. Tickets for the joint tour will be available for registered fans to purchase on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. See a full list of dates below.

June 11-13 – Wang Theatre, Boston

June 21-22 – Smart Financial Centre, Houston

June 23-24 – Chavez Theatre, El Paso, Texas