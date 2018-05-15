Another day, another deal for DJ Khaled, this time bringing the hip-hop titan in partnership with ProSupps, LLC for the Hyde Power Potion performance energy drink. The announcement was issued in an Instagram post where a poolside Khaled is spotted with a couple cans of the energy drinks.

“When seeking out a partner that embodies our core values of energy and performance, DJ Khaled was the first to come to mind,” ProSupps founder TJ Humphreys said to PRNewswire. “After months of strategic collaborative discussion with DJ Khaled and our friends at RocNation, we couldn’t be happier having him as the voice and mouthpiece for Hyde Power Potion.”

The partnership will highlight how the beverage is a major key to DJ Khaled’s daily routine and the brand will be prominent on his social media and shows going forward.

“I’m excited to be a part of the ProSupps Hyde Power Potion team. Their vision and drive inspire and match the energy and excitement I have for the future of this partnership,” DJ Khaled shared.

The latest endorsement endeavor for Khaled follows other successful efforts with Ciroc, Weight Watchers, Champs Sports, Bel Aire and more. On the music front, the We The Best frontman is keeping busy as well, he recently rocked the Rolling Loud festival in Miami. With Khaled’s star shining bright and another big summer seemingly on the horizon, this is just one of the many moves to expect from the king of Snapchat.