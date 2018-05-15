From the looks of all 47 of the FILA Mindblower collaborations, we already knew the Italian-bred sportswear giant was back with full force. Now, it’s looking like the brand is pulling out even more goodies from up its sleeve.

The new Mindbreaker 2.0 acts as an updated version of the classic Mindblower, arriving here in four colorways and boasting a slim build overall. The silhouette also experiments with the latest sneaker tech, mainly with its knitted upper and nylon collar features.

Those looking to cop the FILA Mindbreaker 2.0 can find a pair right now for $85 USD in the brand’s online store and at select retailers overseas.



Images: FILA