Skate-centered streetwear brand HUF is moving full speed ahead with their latest collection for the spring/summer 2018 season.

Utilizing Willie Nelson’s classic “On The Road Again” vibe, HUF’s new “The Last Resort” campaign is inspired by open highways and the feeling of exploration they tend to bring. Of course, a new set of clothing and footwear for the trip doesn’t hurt either. T-shirts that play on resort logos and tourist tees are just some of the pieces drive the theme all the way home, and a new silhouette called The Clive makes for an appealing standout, too.

Get your hands on the new HUF Spring/Summer 2018 “The Last Resort” Collection this Thursday (May 17) online.



Images: Ryan Allan/HUF