Jaden Smith took the stage at the 2018 Rolling Loud Festival and debuted an unreleased track on Saturday. “This song is unreleased,” he said, giving the crowd a notice before dropping the never-before-heard record.

This untitled song is presumably featured on his sophomore project ERYS, which spells his freshman album title, SYRE, backwards.

The “Icon” rapper told Complex his next album title came to him out of nowhere.

SYRE really just came to me one day. I didn’t know what I was going to call the album, but one day it really really came,” he said. “I don’t know what happened. It was like a switch—from one second to another, my whole life switched. I realized that Syre was the answer, what I had to move forward with.

In other SYRE-related news, Jaden plans to release a Full A Capella Bonus Album. So it looks like a busy year for him.