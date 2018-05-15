It’s a hard knock life for Harvey Weinstein and his production brand, The Weinstein Company. JAY-Z and Eminem are suing because they claim they’re owed $800,000 and some rights for their projects.

“The Music Parties respectfully request that the Court order that the Debtors cannot transfer rights to the Music Party Repertoire unless the Debtors assume and assign the Agreement and pay the cure amounts, or the Successful Bidder includes the License Fees and Approved Expenses as Assumed Liabilities and pays them at closing,” according to the complain filed by Eminem for his music used in Southpaw. Only $48,000 has been paid out of $352,000.

JAY-Z filed his own suit requesting two payments of $240,000 for the 2017 docuseries Time: The Kalief Browder Story and for the upcoming Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story.

It sucks to be Harvey Weinstein right now.