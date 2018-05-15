Lil Wayne took to Twitter on Monday to apologize for missing his performance at the Rolling Loud festival on Sunday. The Young Money founder was supposed to headline the Miami Gardens-based festival but did not show up due to unknown circumstances. Wayne reportedly canceled his performance minutes before he was set to take the stage.

“Due to unfortunate events I kouldnt take the stage last night at Rolling Loud. I apologize to the fans that kame out. Looking forward to killing the next @RollingLoud festival stop,” Wayne wrote on Twitter.

Due to unfortunate events I kouldnt take the stage last night at Rolling Loud. I apologize to the fans that kame out. Looking forward to killing the next @RollingLoud festival stop! — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) May 14, 2018

Despite not being able to see the ‘6 foot 7 foot’ performer, Sunday night attendees still got the chance to see Rick Ross, 21 Savage, Future and Post Malone all who performed around the time Wayne would’ve graced the stage.

Perhaps in the future, Lil Tunechi will reveal why he was unable to perform at Hard Rock Stadium, but based on his Twitter post, Wayne will be present at the next Rolling Loud event.

Aside from the disappointment of not seeing Lil Wayne perform, fans got exposed to some newsworthy moments during the weekend-long festival.

Ski Mask the Slump God and XXXtentacion took the stage together after months of no longer being friends and Lil Pump danced on stage to J. Cole’s track ‘1985’ where the Fayetteville rapper allegedly disses the 18-year-old ‘Gucci Gang’ rapper.

Also, Young Dolph flew out two fired Starbucks baristas to catch his performance and gave them $20,000 on stage. The two were fired from Starbucks for playing Dolph’s ‘Get Paid’ over the speakers at the coffeehouse.