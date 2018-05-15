We are in the thick of the Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs and we already have more basketball to look forward in 2019. ESPN Films and Netflix are tag-teaming for a 10-part docu-series that will highlight Michael Jordan and the dominant Chicago Bulls teams of the 1990s.

Titled, The Last Dance, the docu-series will have an in-depth look into one of the most legendary dynasties to take the hardwood. ESPN states the series will be created from over 500 hours of never-before-seen content from the championship season of 1997-98 that served as both the close of the Bulls reign and the last games before MJ’s second retirement.

Adding to the series must-watch credibility is the participation of the GOAT himself, who has signed off on participating in the series according to Richard Deitsch of the Athletic. With the addition of Jordan, there is the opportunity to gain insight on his career ranging from his arrival to the Windy City to the growth of the teams, conquering legendary foes and the final break up. After being drafted No.3 overall in 1984, Jordan tallied up six rings, six Finals MVPs, and five regular-season MVPs among a plethora of other accomplishments in the Chicago red and black jersey.

The series will be directed by Jason Hehir, who recently was at the helm of the Andre the Giant documentary and produced by Mike Tollin.

Be on the lookout for more regarding the docu-series and view the teaser featuring Jordan, Phil Jackson, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and all of the legendary figures of those ball clubs below.