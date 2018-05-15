Pharrell to Open His First Restaurant in Miami in Fall

Pharrell to Open His First Restaurant in Miami in Fall

Pharrell is about to dabble in the food hospitality business.

In partnership with with David Grutman, the 45-year-old multi-hyphenate is preparing to launch his very first restaurant according to the South Florida Business Journal. The 17,000-square-foot eatery will be called Swan and Bar Bevy, located at 90 N.E. 39th St. in Miami.

The business has reportedly been in the works for two years and will be operated under Grutman’s new Groot Hospitality Group, which oversees food-service establishments like OTL coffee house, the vegan eatery Planta, Komodo, and more.

Coming Soon A post shared by David Grutman (@davegrutman) on May 11, 2018 at 11:51am PDT

Details about what Swan and Bar Bevy will serve is under wraps, but it’s slate for a Fall grand opening. “I think it’s going to the be the most beautiful restaurant in Miami,” Grutman told the publication.

Pharrell joins a long list of artists who have ventured in the restaurant industry including Nas, DJ Khaled, Diddy and JAY-Z.