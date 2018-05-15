Queen Latifah can add another notch to her long list of accomplishments, this time getting an honorary doctorate degree from Rutgers University.

The multimedia maven was presented with the certification during their commencement ceremony. The school is located near her home state of New Jersey, so the recognition holds even more significance. “What a university this is,” the Newark native said in her address to the graduates. She continued by adding, “I’m a Jersey girl born and bred. So when it comes to homecomings, I’ll take the words of Garden State’s own Jon Bon Jovi who wrote: ‘Who said you can’t come home? That’s the only place where they call me one of their own.'” She gave even more props to Jersey by stating, “This place has shaped me. Whether it’s been your home for four years or 40 years, or something in between, you carry it with you. Just as I have. Long before Living Single and Set It Off and Chicago, it’s lessons I learned right here at home that made me the person I am.” She currently is the only female rapper who has received a degree.

Peep the full speech from the Set It Off star below: