Rae Sremmurd is on their way to have one of the top albums of the country this week, and it appears one half of the group is ready to spread the wealth.

Slim Jxmmi announced on Instagram that he wants to help a college student with their tuition as apart of #JxmScholarShip giveaway.

“I want to send $50,000 to a student going to college out of high school,” Jxmmi announced via a selfie video. “So send your transcripts in. I will send y’all a link to send your transcripts to. Stay posted.”

5 lucky students will be awarded with $10,000 scholarships. “I want to put 50k toward your future!” Jxmmi wrote in the caption “I will be picking 5 hardworking students (10k a piece). Send your transcripts and a brief video explaining what you plan to major in to [email protected] Winner will be selected in July.”

There are no other requirements mentioned, so if you’re an incoming college freshman, now may be a good time to shoot your shot.

Go listen to their third studio triple album, SR3MM, everywhere.