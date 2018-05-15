An upstate New York rapper was killed in his ex’s home, covered in an opening under her room and canvassed in bond, rock and earth, as per Green County District Attorney Joseph Stanzione.

Hudson Valley 360 reports that 31-year-old Brandyn Dayne Foster, who passed by the rap moniker Brandyn Dayne, was accounted for missing in January 2017. This year, his body was found by state police amid a hunt Feb. 6 at a country Catskill property having a place with his nearby neighbor Sade Knox, whom Foster once dated

On Feb. 15, Carlos Graham, whose home Knox had moved into, was accused of second-degree kill in connection to Foster’s passing. Graham pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was secretly dating Knox despite Foster’s good faith, Stanzione stated, however enforcements aren’t publicly speculating the motives for his crime.

Foster was allegedly shot to death and afterward his body was covered up in Graham’s home. At that point Graham, Knox and a third individual, Ashton Adams, clearly dumped Foster’s body in a creep space under Knox’s room and fixed the opening with concrete, as per new charges documented May 1. The trio likewise drove Foster’s auto to Connecticut, discarded it outside a clubhouse, and returned home in a taxi.

Foster’s mom, Bonnie Steinberg Foster, detailed her child missing under suspicious conditions on Jan. 27, 2017. Knox later disclosed to Bonnie that Foster was fine, and that police scanning for her child could place him in risk. Bonnie handed-off this to police and they incidentally ceased their pursuit.

Experts continued the examination in February 2017, and found Foster’s remaining parts one year later. State police, the FBI, Woodstock police, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and the head prosecutor’s workplaces of Greene and Ulster areas added to the examination, according to Stanzione.

Not only did he get charged with second-degree murder, Graham has been accused of six lawful offense tallies identified with ownership of a weapon, taking an auto and disguising a body. Knox and Adams likewise were accused of three lawful offenses each for their affirmed part in concealing the murder.

Foster is the child of incredible jazz drummer Al Foster, who played with Miles Davis amid the 1980s. Foster was a rapper and released two mixtapes under the name Brandon Dayne. He is lived by his 10-year-old child, Jazzon.

Graham is being held at Ulster County Jail without safeguard, and Adams is being held at the Columbia County Jail, individually. Knox’s family posted her safeguard. Graham is planned to show up in Greene County Court in New York on July 3.