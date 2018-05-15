Supreme is always looking out when it comes to fresh streetwear, and now they’re adding a few sunnies into the mix of spring 2018 offerings.

Five frames make up the roundup of the new Supreme Sunglasses collection, including The Plaza, The Royale, The Exit, The Astro and The Booker. Each frame came handmade from Italy, and also incorporates anti-reflective lenses that provide protection alongside a super fresh eyewear steez.

Get a quick breakdown of each frame below:

The Royale: Large frame; all-over small metal star accents

Available Colors: Lime Green, Black, Red, Tortoise

The Booker: Large frame; angular, rigid molding

Available Colors: Blue, Black, Neon Yellow, Tortoise

The Plaza: Oval frame; Versace-inspired metal accents on the temple

Available Colors: Fuchsia, Black, White, Tortoise

The Astro: Slim frame; acetate build that features wraparound width.

Available Colors: Red, Blue, Black, White, Yellow

The Exit: Thin frame; rounded all-metal construction

Available Colors: Gold, Silver, Black

The Supreme Sunglasses 2018 Collection arrives online and in-store at the NY, Brooklyn, LA, London and Paris locations starting this Thursday (May 17). The set arrives in Japan the following Saturday (May 19).