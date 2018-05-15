Supreme is always looking out when it comes to fresh streetwear, and now they’re adding a few sunnies into the mix of spring 2018 offerings.
Five frames make up the roundup of the new Supreme Sunglasses collection, including The Plaza, The Royale, The Exit, The Astro and The Booker. Each frame came handmade from Italy, and also incorporates anti-reflective lenses that provide protection alongside a super fresh eyewear steez.
Get a quick breakdown of each frame below:
The Royale: Large frame; all-over small metal star accents
Available Colors: Lime Green, Black, Red, Tortoise
The Booker: Large frame; angular, rigid molding
Available Colors: Blue, Black, Neon Yellow, Tortoise
The Plaza: Oval frame; Versace-inspired metal accents on the temple
Available Colors: Fuchsia, Black, White, Tortoise
The Astro: Slim frame; acetate build that features wraparound width.
Available Colors: Red, Blue, Black, White, Yellow
The Exit: Thin frame; rounded all-metal construction
Available Colors: Gold, Silver, Black
The Supreme Sunglasses 2018 Collection arrives online and in-store at the NY, Brooklyn, LA, London and Paris locations starting this Thursday (May 17). The set arrives in Japan the following Saturday (May 19).