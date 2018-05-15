These Dr. Dre “Chronic 3” Clips Are Proof That His ‘Detox’ Album Is Real

Even after dropping the Compton album three years ago, people are still asking Dr. Dre, Where is the Detox album?

Well, from the song snippets below, it sounds like Dre is back in the lab to finally bring his third album in with a bang. With mentions of the “Chronic 3” in his lyrics as well as a feature lyrical demo from Uncle Snoop, it sounds like Detox is here.

The last time anything new about Detox surfaced was earlier this year when Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine stopped by the Golden State Warriors practice facility. ESPN NBA reporter Chris Haynes asked Dre about the project’s progress and according to him, replied,

“I’m working on a couple [of] songs right now. We’ll see.”

