Travis Scott is extending his deal with Nike way beyond the Air Jordan 4 “Cactus Jack” collab, debuting a new Air Force 1 that’s way more stripped down than anything we’d expect from the eclectic rapper.

The collaborative AF1 arrives here in a “Sail” colorway, which covers the canvas upper completely and is balanced out by a classic gum sole. A removable silver Swoosh is where Scott’s steez starts to come in, complimented further by Cactus Jack-themed patches on the laces and an upside-down “Nike Air” heel tag.

Expect the Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 “Sail” to drop sometime in the spring/summer season. More pics below:



Source: Highsnobiety