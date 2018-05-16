Before Vans became one of the premiere brands for everyday footwear, it was first accepted by the skateboarding community. That’s why it comes as no surprise that guys like Australian pro skater Chima Ferguson would get their own shoe model — for Chima, he’s already on the second.

The new Chima Pro 2 release is a collaborative effort with Sydney-based skate shop Supply, arriving after the three brands came together once before on a silhouette back in 2014. The biggest feature here is the camouflage print, which dominates the entire upper on this shoe. Other key specs include etched drawings of the Supply logo on the side, heel, and toe, as well as imagery inspired by Chima’s girlfriend and even his dog. Classic detailing, like the white side stripe and gum sole, are also in place, making this one feel like a throwback and a fresh drop all at the same time.

The new camo version of Chima Ferguson’s Vans Chima Pro 2 with Supply drops this Saturday (May 19). Peep more images below: