DJ Khaled‘s consistency with channeling positive energy lead him into the top of this year’s BET Awards nominations for six whooping awards.

BET revealed this year’s list of nominations Tuesday night (May 15) where the acclaimed hip-hop DJ is in the running for accolades such as Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year-thanks to his summer jam collaboration with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller “Wild Thoughts,” Album of the Year for Grateful, and the Coca-Cola Viewers Choice Awards. Khaled is also a double-nominee in the category for Best Collaboration, where he triggers a mini battle between pop mega queens Rihanna and Beyoncé with both “Wild Thoughts,” and “Top Off” in the running.

Kendrick Lamar strikes as the runner-up for the nomination lead, standing at a solid five including Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and Album of the Year, where his craft challenges that of hip-hop powerhouse Jay-Z, who is nominated for two strong trophies.

Fellow hip-hop and pop music acts in the likes of Cardi B, SZA, Chris Brown, Bruno Mars, and Migos also serve a prominent presence as nominees, in line for the network’s most pivotal awards.

Acting sensations Lupita Nyong’o, Issa Rae, and Letitia Wright join forces with class acts Angela Bassett and Taraji P. Henson for the Best Actress Award, alongside comedic princess Tiffany Haddish. For the gentleman, Black Panther kings Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Daniel Kaluuya, Sterling K. Brown, and FX’s Atlanta star Donald Glover will face off acting matriarch Denzel Washington for the Best Actor Award.

Box office crashers Girls Trip, Black Panther, and A Wrinkle In Time are in the running for Best Movie Award, along with the Mary J. Blige featured Mudbound.

The Williams sisters, Venus and Serena are both nominees for Sportswoman of the Year while LeBron James, Dwayne Wade, and Kevin Durant take on new age athletes Stephen Curry and Odell Beckham Jr. for Sportsman of the Year.

The 2018 BET Awards will take place in Los Angeles and air live on June 24.