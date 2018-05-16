Respectfully a legend in the culture of hip-hop and notably a pioneer of the ‘Golden Era,’ Slick Rick will be inducted into the 2018 Bronx Wall of Fame in lieu of the borough’s 47th annual Bronx Week celebratory anniversary. Born Richard Martin Lloyd Walters in southwest London with a Bronx adolescence pounce, Rick is being recognized for his infectious influential mark as a hip-hop pioneer alongside his deed as a youth mentor and his act of tackling issues that affect “underserved” communities. According to the Bronx Times, The “Children’s Story” class act will be permanently acknowledged in the Bronx with sought after street signs along one of the boroughs most notorious passageways, Grand Concourse.

Fellow Bronx natives, Tarana Burke, founder of the Me Too movement and actress Maggie Stiff join Slick as the official three inductees of the 2018 Bronx Walk of Fame. On Saturday, May 19th the three honorees will receive what is known to be “royal treatment” at the prestigious star-studded semiformal annual Bronx Ball. Bronx Week will conclude that following Sunday with Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. unveiling the street signs along the concourse that will carry the hip-hop legend and fellow honorees names.

The legacy of Slick Rick embraces the vibration of an undying energy which is proven in his 1985 coming with Doug E. Fresh as MC Ricky D on knockout singles “The Show” and “La Di Da Di,” where the wordsmith pioneers a format of storytelling that was profound for fellow hip-hoppers, especially with the touch of Dougie’s monumental beatboxing. Such acts burgeoned hip-hop’s Golden Era, where Rick became heralded as one of the era’s top emcee thanks to his solo debut The Great Adventures of Slick Rick, which today is a certified cult classic. The distinct English accent of Rick tied with his effortless skill of vocal posturing and endlessly quotable bars, has lead Rick to be one of hip-hop’s most treasured lyricists.