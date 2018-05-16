LIVEFROMTHEEAST is Out with his new track “So Hypnotized”

LIVEFROMTHEEAST formerly known as FAME is BACK and dropping his all-new exclusive track, So Hypnotized from his highly-anticipated EP set to drop later this year. The Brooklyn native is bringing hip-hop & R&B vibes just in time for summer.

Produced by fellow label mate Swagg r’celious, “So Hypnotized” is a track reminiscent of the classic Notorious B.I.G. track “Hypnotized”. Both Brooklyn natives starts their track with Biggie’s classic words “Baby Baby Baby Can’t you see” and after that, LIVEFROMTHEEAST ushers you down a completely separate path for his new r&b hit.

Be sure to check out his new track “So Hypnotized” available on all platforms and make sure you check out the video below!

Stay Connected with LIVEFROMTHEEAST:

IG – LIVEMULAA

Snapchat – LIVEFROMTHEEAST

Twitter – LIVEFROMTHEEAST