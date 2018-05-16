ESPN Films and Netflix are teaming on The Last Dance, a 10-part documentary series about basketball icon Michael Jordan for premiere in 2019.

Directed by Jason Hehir (The Fab Five, The ’85 Bears, Andre the Giant) and produced by Mike Tollin, the anthology will chronicle the simultaneous rise of Jordan and the Chicago Bulls and the popularity of the NBA during the 1990s. The docuseries, made with the full participation of Jordan and other key figures from the Bulls’ championship teams, features more than 500 hours of never-before-seen footage from the’s team’s championship run in the 1997-98 season, along with commentary from dozens of others sports luminaries.

The series is produced by Mandalay Sports Media, in association with NBA Entertainment and Jump.23