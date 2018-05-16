Nicki Minaj is not playing in the year 2K18. After her hiatus, she regrouped herself and came back to the scene with a vengeance. The industry doubted her, many assuming her reign was over but Minaj stands tall as she gears up for the release of her new album, Queen, dropping June 15th. Music is not all she’s been up to, she’s been promoting her Saturday Night Live takeover with host, Tina Fey. In addition to hitting the small screen in households, she’s hitting the big screen in movie theaters too.

Minaj announced yesterday via Instagram that the two will be shooting a movie together after the SNL finale.

“SEASON FINALE W/ THE ONE & ONLY TINA FKN FEY. GOTTA BE FKN KIDDING ME. OMG. SHE & I are shooting our movie after Saturday’s show airs. Yikesssssss.”

She then revealed the title of the movie,

“Get ya whole fkn LIFE H*OES!!!! In fact, that’s the name of the movie. #GetYaFknLifeHoes sike. It’s called #GetYaLifeUgly.”

Nicki Minaj is not new to Hollywood, she’s been in movies alongside Cameron Diaz and Ice Cube with The Other Woman and Barbershop: The Next Cut. Keep in mind, May 19th, SNL finale airs.

Peep her announcement below: