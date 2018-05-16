According to Nicki Minaj, she will be hitting the big screen once again and this time, with comedian, Tina Fey. The movie is titled ‘Get Ya Life Ugly,’ and the plot? That is still in question. The rapstress took to Instagram to reveal the coming of the movie in a racy post.

The Instagram post was an overall announcement and promotion for her appearance as the musical guest on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live season finale with cast member Tina Fey. Under a coincidental impression sprinkled with a hue of playful shade, Minaj revealed that right after the episode airs, she and Fey are taking action and will begin shooting for their movie ‘Get Ya Life Ugly.’

“@SNL SEASON FINALE W|THE ONE & ONLY TINA FKN FEY. GOTTA BE FKN KIDDING ME. OMG. SHE & I are shooting our movie after Saturday’s show airs. Yikesssssssssssss. Get ya whole fkn LIFE HOES!!!! In fact, that’s the name of the movie. #GetYaWholeFknLifeHoes 🤫🙃 sike. It’s called #GetYaLifeUgly,” penned Minaj’s caption.

The coming of ‘Get Ya Life Ugly,’ adds on to one of the many explanations behind the Queens rapper’s recent hiatus, as reports have surfaced its purpose being tied with the megastar’s grind time. Just last week on the red carpet of the Met Gala, Minaj announced the coming of her highly anticipated fourth studio album slated Queen, which is set to be released next month on June 25. Of course, her buzzing back to back singles “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz” will be featured on Queen which already have burgeoned two stupefy visuals.

What else does Minaj have underneath…her sleeves?